Breezy Thursday, but not as strong as recent days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winds will continue to weaken through the evening and Temperatures will fall into the teens for much of the area. Even though winds will be relatively light, wind chill values will fall into the single digits at times. Keep those warm clothes handy for the morning!

Winds will pick back up Thursday, with gusts up to 40 mph. Thankfully, not as strong as what they have been, but it will still be a nuisance to deal with. Sunshine greets us to begin the day, but some clouds trickle in midday and through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s for much of the area.

Friday will be a nice day. Partly cloudy with highs reaching the 50s for some! Winds will not be a factor whatsoever. A system that is moving into the northwest right now will make its way into the area through the weekend. A few rain and snow showers will be possible Saturday with highs in the 40s. Sunday will be cooler with a mix of 30s and 40s. It will be breezy so it will feel cooler than what the thermometer says.

Next week starts off warm! Highs will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Cooler air will return Wednesday and for Thanksgiving. Highs will be near 40° both days. By Friday and the following weekend, highs are back into the 50s. Precipitation should be minimal next week, which is great news for those with travel plans. The Festival of Lights is on Saturday and the forecast is looking great!

