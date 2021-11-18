Advertisement

The bells have rung for giving this holiday season

Salvation Army kicked off their Christmas fundraiser Thursday with lots of bells at the Rushmore Mall.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Salvation Army will have over 100 locations around the area where you can find Angel trees and kettles to donate.

The Angel Tree program is a resource where children can register and receive a gift of their choice through donations.

All of the kettles will be brought back to the Salvation Army on Christmas Eve to see if they’ve reached their goal, which is 440,000 dollars, after exceeding their goal last year.

”The salvation army, for me, my whole life it’s always been about change and how do we make things for better and I think we want to do that in our community is that at the end of the day we want to say how can we make our community a better place to live for those around us,” said Major Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills area coordinator for the Salvation Army.

People can find angel trees around the city... such as Walmart, grocery stores, and some city offices.

