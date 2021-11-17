You can name a local snowplow!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - And this winter you could find yourself behind another named plow.

South Dakota Department of Transportation is hosting their 2nd annual Name the SnowPlow contest.

The contest was created to raise awareness for snowplow safety, Rapid City Area’s Engineer Mike Carlson says their snowplows get hit on a regular basis because they drive slowly, and often when there’s low visibility.

SDDOT has advocated for snowplow safety with Don’t crowd the plow and other campaigns in the past but Carlson says the new naming contest has helped immensely.

”This was just the newest way we’ve come up with to let people know that winter’s coming and with that comes snowstorms and blizzards, with that we’ll be out in the middle of the winter weather so just remember that we’re out there trying to protect you so if you would stay behind us, the road behind us is much better than the road in front of us,” said Mike Carlsen, Rapid City Area engineer at South Dakota Department of Transportation.

He also says snowplow trucks will now have blue flashing lights in the back, instead of amber and white lights.

People can submit their snowplow name ideas on the SDDOT website.

