Windy and cold for Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It will remain windy overnight. You will want to have all of your warm clothing ready for the morning because it will feel like the teens and single digits when you wake up. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday, but temperatures will be in the 30s for much of the area, with winds gusting up to 60 mph or higher in spots. Wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s through much of the day.

Winds will not be as strong on Thursday, though some gusts could reach 30 mph. Highs will be in the 40s for the plains and 30s in the hills. Sunshine starts off the day, but clouds move in through the afternoon. Friday will be warmer with highs in the 50s for some.

The weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s on Saturday and a mix of 30s to low 40s on Sunday.

For next week, temperatures will start off above normal. By the middle of the week some cooler air will move in around Thanksgiving. Temperatures will rebound back to above normal for Thanksgiving weekend. It is an early look into the week of Thanksgiving for those who have travel plans, so things could change as we get closer.

