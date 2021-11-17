SD Legislature’s Executive Board votes to ratify GOAC’s Bren subpoena

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota State Legislature’s Executive Board committee voted overwhelmingly to ratify the Government Operations and Audit Committee’s (GOAC) subpoena of Sherry Bren.

Bren is at the center of a scandal involving Governor Kristi Noem, Noem’s daughter, and Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman and a closed door meeting that they attended in July 2020.

GOAC Chair State Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) did not move the motion to subpoena the training agreement between Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters and the Department of Labor, given that the document was handed over voluntarily prior to the vote on ratification.

Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) moved first to support the motion to subpoena Bren.

“We feel strongly that this has a limited scope, it is about the functionality of the appraisal program,” Schoenbeck said about his motion. “It is our strong opinion when Mrs. Bren appears, this should be about that. not about personalities or personnel issues.”

State Sen. Gary Cammack (R-Union Center) was the only member of the joint committee to vote against the motion. In a letter obtained Tuesday, Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman encouraged the Executive Board to not ratify the subpoena request.

Bren had previously told the committee that she would only appear to testify if she was subpoenaed, and if her attorney could be present. It has not been decided on what day Bren will testify before GOAC.

