Rapid City yard waste disposal sites soon to close for winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting the last day of the month, yard waste disposal sites are being temporarily thrown out in Rapid City.

Come November 30, the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North yard waste locations will close for the winter.

City officials say they close them yearly because of safety reasons, as well as things slowing down during the winter season.

Although yard waste containers will be taken out, the sites aren’t getting tossed entirely. Mixed recycling, cardboard and newspaper containers will stick around the rest of the year.

After the sites close, yard waste can be brought directly to the landfill beginning at the start of December and through March.

The city plans to re-open the sites in April.

