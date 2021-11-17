Our community is dealing with a pandemic, but it’s not COVID

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nationally, drug overdoses have increased 30 percent between March 2020 to March 2021, with the CDC saying opioids continue to be the driving force, in the crisis that has seen over 100-thousand deaths over that 12 month period.

During that time, South Dakota was one of four states to not follow that trend.

However, the state and specifically the Rapid City area is catching up with those national numbers.

The Pennington County Sheriffs Office said they are seeing an exponential increase of accidental drug overdose deaths, specifically opioids and fentanyl.

”We’re seeing heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and counterfeit prescription medication that are laced with fentanyl and that’s a very deadly combination,” said Chief Deputy Brian Mueller of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2019, nearly 7 of every 100,000 people died from an unintentional drug overdose just in Pennington County.

Mueller says that even if the rate isn’t increasing, the number of deaths has been steadily rising, a trend he’d like to see stopped.

”Make sure they are prescribed by a physician and dispensed by a pharmacy if you’re not getting your drugs through those mechanisms right now, you just don’t know what you’re getting and we are seeing a very big increase of those types of drugs in our community,” said Mueller.

He also says the increase has put a strain on service providers.

