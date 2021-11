RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and a Christmas tradition in Rapid City is just days away, the lighting of the tree at Wilson Park!

Mike Quasney, from the Mount Rushmore Road Group, shares what families can expect for the 13th annual event on Tuesday, November 23rd from 5:15 to 6 pm.

