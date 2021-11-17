Home baker is offering to help make some of your Thanksgiving menu essentials
The Cozy Cabin is a home business focusing on homemade baked goods and South Dakota gifts.
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Cozy Cabin is a home business focusing on homemade baked goods and South Dakota gifts.
Although they specialize in cupcakes, the owner and baker, Zach Jensen, is offering a Thanksgiving preorder option for their homemade pies and rolls.
Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.