State Rep. Steve Haugaard announces bid for SD Governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota State Rep. Steve Haugaard (R- Sioux Falls) officially announced that he will be running for Governor Wednesday. Haugaard will challenge incumbent Governor Kristi Noem for the Republican nomination to the office.

“We need a full-time governor who puts South Dakotans first. Period. Kristi Noem has been beholden to special interests, from the NCAA, to big business, to corporate lobbyists. We need leadership that focuses on serving the needs of our people, not using the office as a stepping-stone,” said Haugaard.

Haugaard was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2014 and reelected in 2016, 2018, and 2020. He was elected by the members of the House to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore in 2018, and then was chosen to serve as Speaker of the House in 2019 and 2020.

He has held over 25 positions in the House, including chairman of many committees within the South Dakota Legislature.

In his announcement, Haugaard drew specific attention to this conservative streak as a legislator, specifically highlighting Governor Noem’s veto of HB 1217 last session, which would have prevented transgender students from partaking in sports opposite of the one they were born as. Haugaard co-sponsored the bill.

“My focus needs to be on my campaign and the positive things we can do,” Haugaard told reporters at the event. “Because there are solutions to all these problems that the state government faces... I understand what those issues are and there really are solutions to those problems.”

Haugaard is a father of eight children, and a grandfather of twenty. His wife, Mary, also serves as his campaign chair.

Governor Noem’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the announcement.

Watch Steve Haugaard’s full announcement below:

