Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Tortilla Ham Roll-ups

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Need a quick and easy appetizer recipe for the upcoming holiday season or for game get-togethers? Here’s one that’s so easy to make at home, you don’t need to purchase store-bought.

Tortilla Ham Roll-ups! First, beat a package of softened, room temperature cream cheese with a half cup of Ranch with Bacon dressing. Add 3 sliced green onions; stir to combine.

Spread mixture evenly on a 9″ flour tortilla. Then place sliced thinly sliced deli ham on top (2 to 3 slices).

Roll up tightly, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate. When ready to serve, remove the wrap and slice into 1/2″ rounds. Can use toothpicks to hold together.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.