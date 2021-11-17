Annual Shoebox Drive is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Canyon Lake United Methodist Church is working with the community for a holiday tradition, an annual shoebox drive.

Members of the church came together to wrap 200 shoeboxes in Christmas paper waiting to be filled with toys and other items for kids.

Printed off tags at the church give suggestions on what to buy for different ages and genders.

The boxes are returned and the gifts go to the Tree of Life Ministry on the Rosebud Reservation where they are distributed to children.

”So, we tell our people this may be the only Christmas the kids get when they pack their boxes. We give them a variety of ideas and we say ‘put a little bit of food in there, maybe put some candy in there, we have hats and mittens for them, we have a toothbrush, some school supplies, and then something fun for them. Things that they want and things that they need,” said Mission Chairperson for Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Carol Dormann.

So far, about 80-90 boxes have been returned to the church full of Christmas goods.

Dormann hopes to get the number up to 200 before their deadline on Monday.

