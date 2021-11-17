Advertisement

Annual Shoebox Drive is underway

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:02 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Canyon Lake United Methodist Church is working with the community for a holiday tradition, an annual shoebox drive.

Members of the church came together to wrap 200 shoeboxes in Christmas paper waiting to be filled with toys and other items for kids.

Printed off tags at the church give suggestions on what to buy for different ages and genders.

The boxes are returned and the gifts go to the Tree of Life Ministry on the Rosebud Reservation where they are distributed to children.

”So, we tell our people this may be the only Christmas the kids get when they pack their boxes. We give them a variety of ideas and we say ‘put a little bit of food in there, maybe put some candy in there, we have hats and mittens for them, we have a toothbrush, some school supplies, and then something fun for them. Things that they want and things that they need,” said Mission Chairperson for Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Carol Dormann.

So far, about 80-90 boxes have been returned to the church full of Christmas goods.

Dormann hopes to get the number up to 200 before their deadline on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Random South Dakota man strolls into Kentucky store, buys cigarettes’, shoots the ceiling and demands the police be called
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship
After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her...
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over
Local woman releases ‘Project Badass’ to help others live an extraordinary life
Local woman releases ‘Project Badass’ to help others live an extraordinary life
Cancer survivor and amputee takes love of snowboarding to all new slopes
Cancer survivor and amputee takes love of snowboarding to all new slopes

Latest News

donations
SHOEBOX DRIVE - clipped version
DONATIONS
CORNERSTONE MISSION DONATIONS- clipped version
UPDATE
LIBERTY CENTER UPDATE - clipped version
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - What's in that Coffee Creamer?
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - What's in that Coffee Creamer?