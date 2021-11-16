Advertisement

Windy Weather and Cooler Temperatures Are Expected

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:07 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Highs across the area today will be in the 50s and 60s. However, these high temperatures will not occur in the afternoon, but rather the late morning. This is because a cold front will move through the area at around 10am and bring cold weather and very windy conditions. Gusts up to 55 mph are possible this afternoon. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the 20s and 30s forecasted for tomorrow. Winds are also expected to be even gustier tomorrow with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

