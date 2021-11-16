Advertisement

Windy weather ahead

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Strong winds are expected to develop overnight. Downslope wind gusts along the foothills from Spearfish to Rapid City and Fairburn could reach 50 mph or higher. Temperatures tonight will be very warm with lows holding steady in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front passes through early morning in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota, then moves southeast through the middle of the day. Temperatures will be dropping for many through the morning and afternoon hours. High Wind Warnings are in place for gusts up to 65 mph or higher on the plains. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 30s by the evening hours Tuesday.

With the strong winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity, a Red Flag Warning is in place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for much of western South Dakota. Be extremely careful handling hot items and be fire aware. If one would spark, the strong winds would make it extremely difficult to battle.

Wednesday is going to be cold! Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s waking up. Factoring in the wind, it’ll fell like the teens to single digits in spots. Be sure to bundle up! Strong winds continue Wednesday with gusts up to 65 mph on the plains.

Thursday will have much less wind with clouds increasing through the day. Highs will be in the 40s. Friday is warmer with 50s on tap and partly cloudy skies. The weekend seems to be near normal with highs in the 40s and partly cloudy skies.

