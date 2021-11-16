Remembering the Children’s memorial is getting off the ground thanks to national support

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Native children’s bodies discovered, families mourn, but from that, a vision to heal trauma while also paying tribute to loved ones lost is born.

“Hopefully it can give us a sense of self, recognition, and rebuilding, healing, and the Rapid City community is the first one in the nation that’s building, at this scale, a monument for our relatives that had to go through the boarding school system whether they passed or if they survived,” said Lorraine Nez, a participant for the Remembering the Children memorial project.

The memorial now has a push to get it off the ground, a national organization donated $100,000 toward the projected $2 million costs.

“Monument Lab they work as cohorts with people to help preserve the memory of things close to people, to change the narrative of history,” said Nez.

The Remembering the Children memorial will be built on land that used to belong to the boarding school, land where children’s remains were found.

In the past four Native American days, the community gathered to march in honor of the children taken from their homes and sent to the boarding schools, as well as the lives that were lost there.

“Now we’re being seen, now we will have a memorial in our name that’s more of a caring, loving, healing path, whereas before it was stated most memorials are on a warpath and this is not that, we are trying to heal here from the traumas of the past,” said Nez.

The memorial’s groundbreaking is set to take place in 2022.

