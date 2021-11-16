Advertisement

Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week

An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for all of North America, according to NASA.(Chimperil59 // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) – You’ll want to look to the sky this week to witness a rare astronomical event.

An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday for all of North America, according to NASA.

In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon’s disk will be within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse is expected to start at 1:02 a.m. EDT on Nov. 19, according to NASA.

NASA says the moon should turn red at 3:45 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse hitting at 4:03 a.m. and end by 7:02 a.m.

The moon appears red during a lunar eclipse, because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

NASA says the moon should turn red at 3:45 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse hitting at 4:03 a.m. The eclipse should end by 7:02 a.m.(NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

