Local woman releases ‘Project Badass’ to help others live an extraordinary life

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Author of Project Badass, Madison Reeves, is also a top-producing real estate agent, and the founder/CEO of The Bridal Project and The Reeves Method.

Reeves believes in helping other entrepreneurs and leaders accelerate their businesses and lives.

Through her newly released book, Reeves wants to help others eliminate bad habits, find tools to let go of the obstacles that hold you back, gain clarity on your extraordinary life, set massive goals, and hold yourself accountable to achieve success.

She says to “Get ready to get uncomfortable, break boundaries, and live the extraordinary life you’ve always dreamed of”.

