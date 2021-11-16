Advertisement

Governor Gordon slashes current budget amid plummeting global oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic,

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A proposed two-year budget released Monday by Wyoming’s governor outlines more frugal state government following steep cuts last year. That is despite a somewhat rosier near-term economic outlook for the fossil-fuel-dependent state. State lawmakers will work from Gov. Mark Gordon’s budget proposal heading into a legislative session this winter that will focus mainly on crafting the 2023-24 biennial budget. The Republican governor’s budget is $1 billion less than the 2021-22 budget approved by lawmakers in 2020. Gordon slashed the current budget amid plummeting global oil prices and the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, both of which delivered a hit to state revenue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship
Cancer survivor and amputee takes love of snowboarding to all new slopes
Cancer survivor and amputee takes love of snowboarding to all new slopes
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert
Rapid City will study the best routing options for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles.
The Rapid City public has a chance to give input on a popular corridor
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school

Latest News

In a 31-29 vote, the Wyoming Republican Party decides to no longer recognize U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP
Local woman releases ‘Project Badass’ to help others live an extraordinary life
Local woman releases ‘Project Badass’ to help others live an extraordinary life
Rapid City officials asking the public to recycle Christmas Tree lights
Rapid City officials asking the public to recycle Christmas Tree lights
Sturgis EMS look to change South Dakota retirement
Sturgis EMS look to change South Dakota retirement