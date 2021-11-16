Governor Gordon slashes current budget amid plummeting global oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic,

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A proposed two-year budget released Monday by Wyoming’s governor outlines more frugal state government following steep cuts last year. That is despite a somewhat rosier near-term economic outlook for the fossil-fuel-dependent state. State lawmakers will work from Gov. Mark Gordon’s budget proposal heading into a legislative session this winter that will focus mainly on crafting the 2023-24 biennial budget. The Republican governor’s budget is $1 billion less than the 2021-22 budget approved by lawmakers in 2020. Gordon slashed the current budget amid plummeting global oil prices and the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, both of which delivered a hit to state revenue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.