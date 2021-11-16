Cornerstone Rescue Mission gets new winter clothing thanks to Rapid City Area Catholic Schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary and St. Thomas More middle and high school pooled together money through a fundraiser called “Jeans day” where students pay to wear jeans on certain days.

All of the proceeds went toward buying new winter clothes for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s clients, all to prepare them for the cold weather.

“We saw the need that people needed help in these winter months, especially with keeping warm because they may have had clothes for the summer but in the winter it might be a little harder for them to find warm clothes,” said Kellan Knapp, a fifth-grader at St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary.

Knapp says a lot of his peers were involved and excited to donate.

Cornerstone Mission Executive Director Lysa Allison says that the women and men are always grateful for the donations, especially when the men work outside in the cold weather, and the children find comfort in the fleece pajamas.

”All of our donations are great but they’re really really special when they come from children because they grow that compassion in their hearts at a young age and they know what to look for as they grow older and just to see the care that they have for other children,” said Lysa Allison, Cornerstone Mission Executive Director.

This is the fourth year that the schools raised money for the mission.

