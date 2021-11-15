Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Weather to Start This Week!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lots of warm air today, as high pressure aloft and downslope west to southwest winds take shape. Highs will be in the 70s in some areas, which will be near record highs.

Another strong cold front moves through tomorrow, resulting in gusty winds. High Wind Watches and Warnings are in effect for northwest South Dakota and southeast Montana, also for Sheridan County Tuesday. In these areas, winds could gust to 65 miles per hour. In Rapid City, gusts to 55 miles per hour will be possible.

Wednesday will be windy and much colder, then milder air returns Friday. Another strong cold front will bring gusty winds and colder temperatures over the weekend.

