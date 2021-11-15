Advertisement

South Dakota’s COVID numbers on Monday: cases, hospitalizations, deaths

(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, South Dakota has 767 new cases of COVID. There are currently 6,535 active cases.

10 more people have been hospitalized bringing the current number of South Dakotans in the hospital, to 243.

8 more South Dakotans have died bringing the State’s number to 2,289. Of the new 8 reported cases, 1 was in Jackson County, 1 was in Lawrence County, 1 was in Meade County, 2 were in Pennington County, and one was in Todd County.

Pennington COunty has 115 new reported cases, Lawrence County has 27 new cases, Meade County has 20 new cases, Butte and Fall River counties have 14 new cases each, Todd County has 13 new cases, Custer and Lyman counties have 9 new cases each, Ziebach County has 5 new cases, Bennett and Oglala Lakota counties each have 4 new cases, and Haakon, Jackson, and Perkins counties each have 1 new case.

Updates on Wyoming’s numbers and vaccination rates in the states will be updated shortly.

