CHICAGO TO PLAY THE MONUMENT

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Does anyone really know what time it is? It’s time... for Chicago.

The band is coming to The Monument on April, 22. Tickets start at $46.00 and go on sale November, 19, at 10 a.m.

The legendary rock and roll band known for its horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. A special award ceremony and tribute concert celebrating the honorees was held in 2020. Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This was their first nomination. They’ve been eligible since 1994. A long time coming!

