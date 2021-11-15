Advertisement

Cancer survivor and amputee takes love of snowboarding to all new slopes

Dennae Russell has competed and trained across North America and is now headed to Europe.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Almost 2 million people were expected to get cancer this year, a life-changing diagnosis.

But for one local woman, Dennae Russell, that diagnosis almost 10 years ago and an amputation, didn’t stop her from pursuing her goal and now she’s an adaptive professional snowboarder.

Russell has competed and trained across North America and is now headed to Europe.

