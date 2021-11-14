Warm Start to the Week, Cool End to the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect mostly clear skies for tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be very warm with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s for the entire region. Tuesday is also looking very warm with highs in the 60s, but expect a return of the windy conditions with gusts up to 55 mph possible Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will see much cooler weather with highs in the 30s for the area.

