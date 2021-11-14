Veterans day has been extended

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The VFW swarmed with veterans in need of warm clothing, boots, toiletries, and a fresh warm meal. Tables were stacked with an assortment of coats, sweatshirts, gloves, hats, anything to help them through the winter months.

Boots on the ground, named to highlight the need for donated boots, is on its 5th year in serving veterans in need... most homeless.

“So we have donations coming in from the community, we have the VA here today, we have our DAV here, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is being grateful to help with donating, buying new boots, getting this event going, along with the VFW from Custer is also here to support today, so this has been a big outpouring from the Black Hills,” said Ralph Treece, commander for Post 1273 Rapid City VFW.

Not only is the event designed to lend a helping hand with necessities, but it’s an opportunity to help veterans get the resources they need. Resource booths were scattered around the bar; from Disabled American Veterans to help vets file their claims to receive benefits, to the Veteran Affairs that inform what clinics are available for them, along with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association to help guide each veteran to these resources.

“We have a lot of vets that struggle with PTSD and this is hard for them, to come in and accept a handout,” said Treece.

When someone is down on their luck, an event creating access to all of these resources, donated necessities, and food becomes more motivating to attend, which is the goal of Boots on the Ground.

“At the end of the day, whatever we have left, before we pack it up, we’ll let any other homeless or people in need come through, get some food and get some clothing for them also, so this is a huge community outreach, not just a veteran,” said Treece.

Every article left from the event will be donated to the VA hospital to continue to cloth veterans in need.

Treece says cash donations go toward purchasing new toiletries, undergarments, and socks which are the most needed right now.

