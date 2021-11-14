Two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 prompted multiple agencies to respond

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 16 has left four people in the hospital, two of them children.

Shortly before noon Saturday, Rapid City and Rockerville Fire Paramedics, as well as South Dakota Highway Patrol, responded to a crash involving a white pickup truck with a family of five inside, and an SUV with a single driver.

Three members of the family, as well as the driver of the SUV, were transported to the hospital.

Gail Schmidt with the Rockerville Fire Department said that while none of the injuries were life-threatening, one was serious.

”The crash was a serious crash, and we ended up shutting down traffic for a bit on the southbound lane and we ended up transporting four to the hospital.”

Incidentally, this week is Crash Responder Safety week and Schmidt would like to remind people that in incidents like this, it’s important to slow down and give first responders plenty of space to help with the incident, and to keep everyone else safe.

”A lot of times, we have to shut down some lanes, or we have to shut down the highway as we did in this situation. We will try and give lanes back as soon as possible. We don’t want to interfere with people getting to where they’re going, but we also have a job to do.”

