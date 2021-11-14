Mountain West Beer Fest brews in the Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is ranked in travel-mags top 20 beer towns in the U.S., and Saturday it showed with The Monument hosting The Mountain West Beer Fest.

Brewers from all over met and discussed business, while people attended and partook in a different kind of business... drinking beer.

“Beer, beer,” says Mark Tucker from Custer, “it’s the greatest drink ever.”

Rapid City is taking it very seriously.

“Cheers,” says Kristen Dirk from Rapid City, to her friend, Ann Thorson, also from Rapid City.

“Cheers,” responds Thorson!

The mountain West Beer Fest is giving brewers the chance to come together under the same roof.

“It’s not during a busy time of the year,” says Nathan Venner, Brewmaster of Spearfish Brewing Co. “So, a lot of brewers from the eastern side of the state and the western side of the state are able to get together, hang out together. Drink a bunch of beer. We see each other maybe one, two, three times a year. During beer festivals we’re able to hang out and talk about all of the things that important for our industry. But, we can only do that when we all get together and hang out, and get on one page together. It’s really incredible how we’re able to do so. Everybody is very likeminded. There’s a lot of collaboration between breweries across the state.”

Aside from the breweries coming together, beer just has a way of forging friendships.

“What we all really want is for people to sit down in a tap room,” says Venner, “order a couple beers and hang out with their friends, their family and sit there in fellowship.”

And that’s exactly what’s taking place.

“Seeing people,” says Tyler Jepperson, a Founder of Remedy Brewing Co., “doctors, lawyers, nurses, plumbers, cowboys, you name it. It’s a great unifier. Everyone loves beer. Everybody will find a solid beer they love, and it brings people together. It’s always about the people. These experiences. That’s what it’s all about.”

Nothing quite compares to how experiencing a good mustache can bring people together too.

“Grow it out and be who you are,” says Gordon, the winner of the Festival’s Mustache Contest. “Doesn’t matter who says what. It took months and months to grow this and it paid off.”

Stache’s aside, it’s back to beer.

“It brings people together. Everybody’s here just having a good time,” says Tucker. “Drink beer and have fun with friends and family.”

“Togetherness with friends,” explains Dirks in reference to what beer means to her.”

“And to me,” says Thorson, “just all of the different flavors. I love trying everything.”

“There’s unlimited possibilities of drinks. I mean flavors,” shouts Tucker, “you can do anything! You can make anything out of beer.”

“We brew a variety of beer from light, to dark, to sour to hoppy. So,” says Ali Eddy, Owner of Sawyer Brewing Co., “we have something for everybody.”

“We just want to get our beer in the hands of everybody” says Jepperson. “I look for the smile. That’s what I look for.”

“I want someone to drink two beers,” explains Venner. “I want them to drink a beer and order a second beer. That’s really the the litmus test for if you’re beer is good or not.”

Needless to say, there’s plenty of options here.

