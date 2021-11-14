Advertisement

How to avoid hurting pets or strays in the winter months

By Gillian Trudeau
Nov. 14, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cold weather is setting in around the Black Hills, and animals, whether pets or strays, are always trying to find a warm place to hunker down.

Stray cats are known to find warm places in cars during the winter, so it’s important to be checking around and inside your car, before you drive off.

You can do this by checking for pawprints in the snow around your vehicle, tapping on the hood of your car, checking inside your wheel wells, and, for good measure, honking your horn if you didn’t make enough noise going through those steps.

This way cats won’t be injured if they have claimed a space by your engine or wheel.

”Looking for stray animals, we want to keep watching our wheel wells and hoods and things because stray cats will find somewhere warm to climb up into and a lot of times here at the Humane Society we do get cats that come from car engines and then they have medical issues after that so it’s really important that people are checking their cars,” said Caitlin Ausmann, resource development specialist and volunteer coordinator for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

She also says that people that own animals be conscious of how long their pet is outside in the cold because the Humane society also gets a lot of calls due to those incidents.

