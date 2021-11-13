Advertisement

Warm Weather Expected For the Start of the Work Week

Cool end to the week
Cool end to the week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light rain will continue for a couple more hours. Tomorrow we may see more light rain, but don’t expect to see a wash out by any means. Winds will be a lot calmer tomorrow with highs in the lower 50s. Monday is looking very unseasonably warm with highs approaching the 70s. Tuesday will also be warm with highs in the 60s, but then temperatures cool off significantly for Wednesday, with highs expected to only be in the upper 30s.

