Advertisement

A Roller Coaster of Weekend Weather

windy and cooler
windy and cooler(Picture)
By Rhonda Lee
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another round of strong winds are coming in this weekend thanks to another shortwave that will briefly interrupt the early hours of the weekend. A small chance of a light shower and maybe a light rain and snow mix in the day will keep us mostly cloudy Saturday, throughout the day with skies eventually clearing. Then the sun comes back out Sunday and the wind dies down to something more manageable.

A warm sector accompanies the Sunday warm-up as a ridge builds back in for a day.

We will keep an eye on another low that could be a light rain and snowmaker by the end of the day Tuesday and early Wednesday. And even then the precipitation will be at a minimum, and the temperature will too. We are looking at a nearly 30° temperature drop between Monday and Wednesday. After that we say partly cloudy and much colder with highs only in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-acre blaze rages in Custer State Park
Update: Firefighters get a handle on Badger Clark Fire
As of March, Rushmore Crossing got new ownership, Fidelis Realty Partners. And with a new...
New ownership for Rushmore Crossing brings in new tenants
1 arrested in SD shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
COVID - The Numbers. South Dakota and Wyoming on Friday,
Bagel in the Street event just got even more exciting!

Latest News

Warm start to the work week
Windy Weather is Expected to Continue Tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
High Wind Warning Today!
Windy Cooler
Hold On to your Hat! Windy for Veteran’s Day
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Wintry Weather in the Forecast