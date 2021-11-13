Badger Clark Fire, the homeowner who called it in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday, around 9 p.m., the Badger Clark Fire broke out off of Needles Highway and Highway 16A in Custer, the same area where a 54,000-acre fire swept through in 2018.

State and local agencies responded with 11 engines.

After burning 58 acres, the fire has been contained.

Nick Baumberger, the seven year Custer homeowner who called in the fire, says, “I was sitting in my living room and we had thought that we heard a tree fall. So, I just happened to go outside, and there was a fire almost immediately that I had noticed. It raced across the ground.”

He called in the fire and then started knocking on doors.

“That was actually first priority was getting the neighbors alerted,” says Baumberger, “happened about 10 at night so I had to go wake everybody up.”

He says this isn’t the first time he’s seen a fire in this area, and “Every time it happens it’s a pretty freaky thing, you know? Living in the woods, it’s just a part of life that you deal with.”

However, he says when these things happen it can be eye-opening, because “I’m not trained to be in a fire or fight fires or anything, because when I first saw the fire, I was just like, ‘It’s coming up quick. I better take off.” Got my pets, all my pets prepared and all their supplies and equipment first,” he says with a laugh. “Supposed to do human stuff first and pets second.”

“The wind started to shift,” Baumberger adds. “It didn’t move as fast as I was expecting it to. I left about 20 minutes, I came back 20 minutes later, cause I figured I’d just wait for someone to evacuate me, and then I got my own stuff prepared and then evacuated myself eventually.”

“These things can happen quickly and come up on you quickly, and it is that fear of the unknown. Fear of something happening to my home,” says Baumberger. “This is like a rare event. Natural disaster. There was a lot of unknown elements to this.”

He says he’s grateful that when the time comes to be face-to-face with the unknown, he know he’s not alone.

“We had different little townships, fire departments here. Everything burns, like, up to your house, they’re not going to let your house burn down, you know? It’s just good to see the firefighters and the state employees amped to do their jobs, and they’re excited and happy to do it even in the worst conditions, you know just really... I appreciate them.”

The origin of the fire is still under investigation.

While firefighters have contained the Badger Clark Fire, meaning it’s no longer spreading, they are still working on controlling it.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.