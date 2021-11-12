Advertisement

SD Highway Patrol graduates eleven new troopers

(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERRE, S.D. - Eleven South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits graduated this Friday morning at the Drifters Convention Center in Fort Pierre.

“This class is a mixture of recruits who already had law enforcement experience and others who are brand new,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the Highway Patrol. “They all bring different levels of experience and training that will serve them well as troopers.”

Class 65 recruits and their duty stations are:

 -Connor Campbell, Freeman

-Anthony Curry, Hot Springs

-Terrance Davis, Sioux Falls

-Trent Feistner, Wessington Springs

-Nicholas Gallo, Custer

-Jamie Hall, Vermillion

-Trent Knuppe, Salem

-David LaGroue, Madison

-Samuel McCue, Spearfish

-Ryan Serr, Bison

-Rylan Webster, De Smet.

“I have been in law enforcement for six years and I have just always wanted to be one,” said Serr. “Something about the uniform, the professionalism, the Highway Patrol is just a big family and they include your family in it too.”

The recruits with previous law enforcement experience have already been on duty for a few weeks. The other recruits will receive their Highway Patrol vehicles this week and report to their duty stations after the ceremony.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrested in SD shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
15-acre blaze rages in Custer State Park
UPDATE: Fire in Custer State Park reaches 58 acres
Bagel in the Street event just got even more exciting!
Rapid City man guilty of attempting to entice a minor for unlawful sex acts
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is undergoing a study to see if traffic at Exit...
“You’ll be seeing a lot more construction going on here in the next 10 years.”

Latest News

15-acre blaze rages in Custer State Park
UPDATE: Fire in Custer State Park reaches 58 acres
Health Watch
Health Watch: Cold and Flu season
The North Rapid City community has been split up into several different legislative districts...
North Rapid City in one legislative district thanks to new map
In the study, South Dakota ranks 8th in how much natural gas is used on a yearly basis.
Gas usage high in South Dakota, study finds