SD Highway Patrol graduates eleven new troopers

FORT PIERRE, S.D. - Eleven South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits graduated this Friday morning at the Drifters Convention Center in Fort Pierre.

“This class is a mixture of recruits who already had law enforcement experience and others who are brand new,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the Highway Patrol. “They all bring different levels of experience and training that will serve them well as troopers.”

Class 65 recruits and their duty stations are:

-Connor Campbell, Freeman

-Anthony Curry, Hot Springs

-Terrance Davis, Sioux Falls

-Trent Feistner, Wessington Springs

-Nicholas Gallo, Custer

-Jamie Hall, Vermillion

-Trent Knuppe, Salem

-David LaGroue, Madison

-Samuel McCue, Spearfish

-Ryan Serr, Bison

-Rylan Webster, De Smet.

“I have been in law enforcement for six years and I have just always wanted to be one,” said Serr. “Something about the uniform, the professionalism, the Highway Patrol is just a big family and they include your family in it too.”

The recruits with previous law enforcement experience have already been on duty for a few weeks. The other recruits will receive their Highway Patrol vehicles this week and report to their duty stations after the ceremony.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 Gray Television. All rights reserved.