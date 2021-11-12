RCAS looking for people to join Strategic Planning Task Force

Advertisement

By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area School is in the process of updating its strategic plan for the future.

The school district is asking for new volunteers to serve on its Strategic Planning Task Force. The main objective of the task force is to improve the learning environment for students as the city goes through a population and economic change.

Public Information Manager Katy Urban said that the task force will continue its 21st Century Learning plan.

”For sure, there are differences in the way our kids learn, and how we engage them,” Urban said. “So, all of that will be part of the discussion.”

The first meeting of the task force in 2022 is slated for January 20th.

