New ownership for Rushmore Crossing brings in new tenants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of March, Rushmore Crossing got new ownership, Fidelis Realty Partners. And with a new partner comes new businesses.

“When Rushmore Crossing came across our radar, we thought it was a perfect match for what we like to focus on,’ said Julia Alston, leasing representative for Fidelis. ”Rapid City is really growing. The Air Force base is bringing in more jobs, the tourism there is growing and so this center is the only power center till Sioux Falls... And so we want to bring as many national retailers to this shopping center to serve the area, as we can.”

Fidelis focuses on power centers, shopping centers with anchor grocery stores, like Target and Sam’s Club, and wants to expand Rushmore Crossing’s retail options.

“We thought it was the perfect opportunity especially with how the mall there is doing,” continued Alston. “Even in Houston, which is where we’re based, we have been getting many mall tenants relocating to our centers. Almost every space, we are working with a national retailer on a proposal right now. We just signed leases with Crumbl cookies, Jersey Mike’s, and we just accomplished a lease with Buckle.”

Filling some of the 80,000 square feet open at Rushmore Crossing, Jersey Mike’s and Crumbl are open for business.

“Rushmore Crossing seemed like a really active and lively area and it seemed the most natural place to put a Crumbl cookies,” said the owner and operational manager of Crumbl Rapid City, Jacob Atkinson.

And others are following.

“I believe that most of these stores will be opening Q3 of 2022, I think that’s their goal,” said Alston. “We all know there’s difficulty right now with construction and sourcing materials that could impose a delay, but we’re hoping for the third quarter of next year.”

But what’s on the way?

“It’s top-secret,” said Atkinson. “I can’t tell you guys.”

An answer for both cookies and storefronts.

Crumbl officially opened its doors Friday at 8 am with two consistent flavors, chocolate chip and sugar cookie, as well as four others that will rotate weekly, while Jersey Mike’s opened last week.

