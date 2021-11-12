Advertisement

New ownership for Rushmore Crossing brings in new tenants

“Almost every space, we are working with a national retailer on a proposal right now. We just signed leases with Crumbl cookies, Jersey Mike’s, and we just accomplished a lease with Buckle.”
As of March, Rushmore Crossing got new ownership, Fidelis Realty Partners. And with a new...
As of March, Rushmore Crossing got new ownership, Fidelis Realty Partners. And with a new partner comes new businesses.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of March, Rushmore Crossing got new ownership, Fidelis Realty Partners. And with a new partner comes new businesses.

“When Rushmore Crossing came across our radar, we thought it was a perfect match for what we like to focus on,’ said Julia Alston, leasing representative for Fidelis. ”Rapid City is really growing. The Air Force base is bringing in more jobs, the tourism there is growing and so this center is the only power center till Sioux Falls... And so we want to bring as many national retailers to this shopping center to serve the area, as we can.”

Fidelis focuses on power centers, shopping centers with anchor grocery stores, like Target and Sam’s Club, and wants to expand Rushmore Crossing’s retail options.

“We thought it was the perfect opportunity especially with how the mall there is doing,” continued Alston. “Even in Houston, which is where we’re based, we have been getting many mall tenants relocating to our centers. Almost every space, we are working with a national retailer on a proposal right now. We just signed leases with Crumbl cookies, Jersey Mike’s, and we just accomplished a lease with Buckle.”

Filling some of the 80,000 square feet open at Rushmore Crossing, Jersey Mike’s and Crumbl are open for business.

“Rushmore Crossing seemed like a really active and lively area and it seemed the most natural place to put a Crumbl cookies,” said the owner and operational manager of Crumbl Rapid City, Jacob Atkinson.

And others are following.

“I believe that most of these stores will be opening Q3 of 2022, I think that’s their goal,” said Alston. “We all know there’s difficulty right now with construction and sourcing materials that could impose a delay, but we’re hoping for the third quarter of next year.”

But what’s on the way?

“It’s top-secret,” said Atkinson. “I can’t tell you guys.”

An answer for both cookies and storefronts.

Crumbl officially opened its doors Friday at 8 am with two consistent flavors, chocolate chip and sugar cookie, as well as four others that will rotate weekly, while Jersey Mike’s opened last week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-acre blaze rages in Custer State Park
Update: Firefighters get a handle on Badger Clark Fire
1 arrested in SD shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
Bagel in the Street event just got even more exciting!
Rapid City man guilty of attempting to entice a minor for unlawful sex acts
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is undergoing a study to see if traffic at Exit...
“You’ll be seeing a lot more construction going on here in the next 10 years.”

Latest News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Governor Noem announces re-election bid
The American Legion Post 8 Lodge in Pierre, South Dakota has served the surrounding community...
American Legion Post 8 Cabin Rededicated in Pierre
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Gov. Noem announces re-election campaign for 2022
Sturgis Buffalo Chip Raises Record Amount for Charity Through 2021 Events