Gas usage high in South Dakota, study finds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is listed by Commodity.com as one of the top states in the nation for gas consumption.

This comes as gas prices continue to go up across the nation due to trade issues and growing inflation.

In the study, South Dakota ranks 8th in how much natural gas is used on a yearly basis.

The website says the average person in the Mt. Rushmore State is consuming more than 500 gallons of gas per year. The cost of that averages about $1,300 dollars.

Gasoline is slightly cheaper by 2.6% than the national average in our state.

The study shows that there is a correlation between how cheap gas is, and how many miles the average person travels in a state.

The study also finds that gas usage is not expected to go down significantly until more electric vehicles hit the road.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.