Advertisement

Gas usage high in South Dakota, study finds

In the study, South Dakota ranks 8th in how much natural gas is used on a yearly basis.
In the study, South Dakota ranks 8th in how much natural gas is used on a yearly basis.(Jeff Voss)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is listed by Commodity.com as one of the top states in the nation for gas consumption.

This comes as gas prices continue to go up across the nation due to trade issues and growing inflation.

In the study, South Dakota ranks 8th in how much natural gas is used on a yearly basis.

The website says the average person in the Mt. Rushmore State is consuming more than 500 gallons of gas per year. The cost of that averages about $1,300 dollars.

Gasoline is slightly cheaper by 2.6% than the national average in our state.

The study shows that there is a correlation between how cheap gas is, and how many miles the average person travels in a state.

The study also finds that gas usage is not expected to go down significantly until more electric vehicles hit the road.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man guilty of attempting to entice a minor for unlawful sex acts
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is undergoing a study to see if traffic at Exit...
“You’ll be seeing a lot more construction going on here in the next 10 years.”
stock footage of judge's gavel
Jury returns $42 million dollars for Rapid City woman injured while working for UPS
Veteran’s Day parade makes a comeback in Rapid City after being canceled in 2020
Veteran’s Day parade makes a comeback in Rapid City after being canceled in 2020
The homeowners of Hideaway Hills are taking another step towards what they feel is justice for...
Latest Hideaway Hills study shows all 153 houses are uninhabitable

Latest News

The North Rapid City community has been split up into several different legislative districts...
North Rapid City in one legislative district thanks to new map
American flag.
Celebrating the sacrifice, Rapid City Veterans Day parade
Infant Measles
22-million babies miss Measles vaccine in 2020
1 arrested in SD shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured