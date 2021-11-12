Advertisement

Celebrating the sacrifice, Rapid City Veterans Day parade

American flag.
American flag.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Rapid City is listed alongside 43 others as being among the most patriotic in America, and ranking number one in South Dakota.

Which is why it’s no surprise that Thursday veteran’s were honored with a parade on Main Street.

“What made you want to serve in the first place, sir,” asks a Reporter?

“Nothing. They drafted me,” says 96-year-old Richard Parham, 96th Infantry Division, with a laugh.

Why people serve? For that, there’s all kinds of reasons.

“Leon Spinks,” says Robert Nix, Marine Corps., “people don’t know that, but he won a gold medal. He was in the Marine Corps. He boxed, he was a boxer. When he won that gold medal, he won it for the Marine Corps. A month later, I was in the Marines.”

“I was in Korea,” explains Gilbert Holsworth, the last living of six military brothers, “my two brothers were in the Cold War. Old farm boy from South Dakota ended up with eight GI’s and nine Grand Soldiers and 11 civilians under me. So, we’re a long line of hell raising rabble rousers, because we believe in the cause and we believe in our country. It’s a great honor bestowed upon us by the public and the people.”

“I’m a veteran, 23 years,” says Rick Korthuis, ”and we want to pay tribute to our veterans out here and it’s very emotional for us, because we were part of -- my wife, even though she wasn’t in the service, we’re still part of -- we served our country... we risked our life for the country, and we fought in the war for the country and we want to pay tribute to everyone else that did.”

“Are you proud of your service,” asks a Reporter?

“Oh, sure,” says Parham. “You have to proud of it when they drafted you and you go in there and you do a good job.”

“I’m honored. I’m honored. I am. I’m honored. I paid my dues,” says Nix. “I paid my dues.”

“I’m very proud to be a veteran,” says Holsworth.

There’s a common thread tying them all together.

“My country. My country. I love my country,” says Nix.

