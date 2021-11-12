Advertisement

Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead agency

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee to...
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is tapping former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf to again lead the powerful regulatory agency, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Califf’s nomination comes after months of the concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked a permanent leader. More than a half-dozen names were floated for the job before the White House settled on Califf.

Biden is to make the formal announcement later Friday, said the person familiar, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

A cardiologist and clinical trial specialist, Califf served as FDA commissioner for the last 11 months of President Barack Obama’s second term. Before that, he spent one year as the agency’s No. 2 official after more than 35 years as a researcher at Duke University, where he helped design studies for many of the world’s biggest drugmakers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrested in SD shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
Rapid City man guilty of attempting to entice a minor for unlawful sex acts
Bagel in the Street event just got even more exciting!
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is undergoing a study to see if traffic at Exit...
“You’ll be seeing a lot more construction going on here in the next 10 years.”
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

15-acre blaze rages in Custer State Park
15-acre blaze rages in Custer State Park
In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies
The defense rests in the Rittenhouse trial.
The defense rests in the Rittenhouse trial, closing arguments expected Monday
Ohio has issued an endangered missing child alert for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on...
‘Endangered missing child alert’ issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio