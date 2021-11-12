15-acre blaze rages in Custer State Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fire agencies are working to control a wild fire that broke out in Custer State Park overnight.

Just after 9:08 p.m. on Thursday, firefighting agencies were notified of a fire burning just east of Legion Lake along Badger Clark Road, according to firefighters on the scene.

As of 1 a.m., the fire has burned approximately 15 acres.

Firefighters are actively protecting some homes in the area, but no structures are reported to have been damaged.

Responders on the scene say they have the blaze surrounded, but are concerned the high winds could cause the fire to spark elsewhere. They say they are watching to make sure the fire does not hop north over Highway 16A.

The fire is just north of where the Legion Lake Fire started that burned 54,000 acres in Dec. 2017.

South Dakota Wildland Fire, U.S Forest Service, Custer Volunteer Fire Department, Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and other emergency services are currently on site.

