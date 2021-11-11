Advertisement

Rapid City gearing up for a resurgence of overseas visitors

The U.S. economy took several hits over the course of the pandemic, and the lack of foreign...
The U.S. economy took several hits over the course of the pandemic, and the lack of foreign visitors contributed to that downturn.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:19 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The United States is opening its borders to international travelers for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The U.S. economy took several hits over the course of the pandemic, and the lack of foreign visitors contributed to that downturn.

The U.S. Travel Association says inbound travel in 2019 produced more than $200 billion in income and supported more than a million U.S. jobs.

Stacie Granum, interim president of Visit Rapid City, said that spending in 2019 in the Black Hills alone totaled $110 million, and said that she looks forward to welcoming international travelers back to the area.

”We starting to hear that buzz that there’s going to be some revenge travel from international travelers,” Granum said. “So, we could see a really significant number of visitors coming in in 2022 from other countries.”

Granum said that the impact on the local economy from international travelers is significant.

