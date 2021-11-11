Advertisement

Medical marijuana licenses available in Pennington County

By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday was the first day that licenses for dispensing medical marijuana are available in Pennington County.

As of Tuesday, three provisional licenses have been issued in Rapid City, including Puffy’s LLC, as well as Rapid City Cannabis, Inc. and Black Hills Cannabis Care, LLC.

And now, The rules for licensing have been finalized by the Pennington County Planning Department.

Planning Director Brittney Molitor said that now that the application process is open, people can expect a thorough process to apply for a license before it gets to the Pennington County Commission.

But even that hearing isn’t the final step.

“Once that hearing is completed, they will get a conditional approval, and with that, they can go to the state to get the license from the department of health,” Molitor said.

Licensing requirements can be found on the county’s website.

