Advertisement

Hold On to your Hat! Windy for Veteran’s Day

Windy Cooler
Windy Cooler(Picture)
By Rhonda Lee
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are getting ready to get in on another of the many disturbances that are marching across the region for the next seven days. This one is going to be the most potent of the crew so far. This low is marching in from Canada and could even bring in a brief snow shower to our northernmost counties. And with it comes the very windy weather in the overnight.

The main weather story is the very gusty winds on Veteran’s Day. We could see winds close to 70mph across the entire viewing area so please make sure you prepare the outside of your living space appropriately. Bing in anything that could become a projectile. For those you driving, be aware that the cross winds are going to be a bear! Hold on tight to the steering wheel and watch the crosswinds. High-profile vehicles may want to take a pause on the driving until the winds subside.

After that another shortwave will interrupt the weekend and another chance of a shower and maybe a light rain and snow mix will keep us mostly cloudy and wet over Saturday and then the sun comes back out Sunday through Tuesday.

We will keep an eye on another low that could be a snowmaker by Wednesday. And even in the precipitation is at a minimum, the temperature will too. We are looking at a nearly 20° temperature drop between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Jury returns $42 million dollars for Rapid City woman injured while working for UPS
Rapid City man guilty of attempting to entice a minor for unlawful sex acts
The homeowners of Hideaway Hills are taking another step towards what they feel is justice for...
Latest Hideaway Hills study shows all 153 houses are uninhabitable
Taking out cash.
Inflation cuts Rapid City’s wallet deep with high grocery and gas prices
Super Blue Blood Moon over the South Dakota State Capitol; Photo courtesy of Keith Hemmelman
“This is heading to the Supreme Court...” South Dakota House, Senate no closer to redistricting deal

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Wintry Weather in the Forecast
Cold Thursday and Friday
Another Round of Light Rain and Snow is Expected Tonight
Cold Thursday and Friday
More light rain and snow tonight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
An Unsettled Weather Pattern through the Rest of the Week