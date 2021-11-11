Highway Patrol Graduation Set For Friday

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) – Eleven new recruits for the South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Unit will be graduating. Four of them will be assigned to the West River.

The ceremonies for Class 65 start will commence at 10 am, in the Drifters Conference Center in Fort Pierre. For those who cannot attend the ceremony, it will be livestreamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.

“This class is a mixture of recruits who already had law enforcement experience and others who are brand new,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the Highway Patrol. “They all bring different levels of experience and training that will serve them well as troopers.”

Class 65 recruits and their duty stations are:

*** Connor Campbell, Freeman

*** Anthony Curry, Hot Springs

*** Terrance Davis, Sioux Falls

*** Trent Feistner, Wessington Springs

*** Nicholas Gallo, Custer

*** Jamie Hall, Vermillion

*** Trent Knuppe, Salem

*** David LaGroue, Madison

*** Samuel McCue, Spearfish

*** Ryan Serr, Bison

*** Rylan Webster, De Smet.

The recruits with previous law enforcement experience have already been on duty for a few weeks. The other recruits will receive their Highway Patrol vehicles this week and report to their duty stations after the ceremony.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.