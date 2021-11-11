Come grab a bagel and a beverage, meet your favorite news personalities and donate to those in need at the annual Bagel in the Street event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - KOTA Care & Share Food Drive 2021 Bagel in the Street is BACK IN THE STREET!

This year’s annual Bagel in the Street will be Friday November 12th in front of the Duhamel Building located at 518 St. Joseph St., between 5th and 6th streets in downtown Rapid City. The event starts at 6:30 am and will serve as many people as possible until 9:00 am.

KOTA Territory Care & Share Food Drive invites the public to join us in this heartwarming community service event by collecting donations and handing out the delicious white chocolate chip bagels donated by Black Hills Bagels, coffee donated by Dark Canyon Coffee or cold drinks donated by Pepsi of the Black Hills.

One hundred percent of the donations from KOTA Territory’s Care & Share Food Drive events go to Church Response. For every dollar we collect, Church Response is able to buy approximately six pounds of food for the hungry. Church Response serves local families including many of whom have elderly members, people living in motels or those who have no transportation. They provide food once a week because often times these families simply can’t carry or store large quantities of food and therefore rely on Church Response to provide this weekly service.

Our Bagel in the Street collects over $30,000.00 for Church Response.

This year the need is greater than usual.

Many food drive events have been cancelled because of Covid-19.

Food donations are significantly lower than in years past. But the need for help is increasing.

Please join KOTA Territory TV, Black Hills Bagels, Dark Canyon Coffee and Pepsi of the Black Hills along with other community leaders and personalities in helping to feed the hungry in our community

