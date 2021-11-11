Advertisement

Bagel in the Street event just got even more exciting!

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One day until our annual Bagel in the Street! Head Coach Dante Dudley from Rapid City’s new indoor football team will be there to support the KOTA Care & Share Food Drive! Please join us Friday in front of the Duhamel building on St Joe St., between 5th and 6th streets, in downtown Rapid City. We’ll be there to collect your generous donation and give you a white chocolate chip bagel from Black Hills Bagels and a cup of coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee or a Pepsi product from Pepsi of the Black Hills. See you there 6:30 am- 9:00 am!

