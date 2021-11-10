Winter Marketplace Pop Up; one-stop-shop for local Christmas shopping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The city is stringing lights downtown, families are preparing a thanksgiving grocery list, and businesses are preparing for the winter marketplace pop-up this weekend.

The Winter Marketplace gives the community a one-stop shop to begin their holiday shopping locally.

Winter Marketplace Pop Up will be at The Monument in the new Summit Arena from 10 am 4 pm with more than 140 small businesses. Everything from handmade items, boutiques, wreaths, candles, baked goods. Gifts for everyone.

The first 100 people in the door (18 or older) get a mystery scratch-off that will reveal between 5 to $100 to spend with vendors that day.

