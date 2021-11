RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After being shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Rapid City’s beloved Veterans Day parade makes its grand return this year.

Donald Stover with the Naja Shriners and Ralph Treece, commander of VFW 1273 share more on the event starting at 11 am on Thursday.

