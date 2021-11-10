Advertisement

South Dakota moves down the list for most charitable states

rapid city
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is now ranked number 22 for most charitable states according to the personal-finance website Wallethub.

While the state ranks 38th for donating money, a popular trend for red states as statistics show blue states are more generous with their change, South Dakota ranks number 15 for donated time.

“Volunteers are critical for our success and really every nonprofit organization,” said Jamie Toennies, Executive Director of United Way of the Black Hills.

Melanie Timm, Executive Director of the Hope Center, agrees and said she sees a great amount of volunteerism in the community.

“We rely on volunteers to do a lot of the activities in our day center with a lot of our guests and also to help provide meals and other things that are of need,” said Timm.

Timm added before the pandemic, the center had 40 volunteers, but that number dropped significantly.

Now, she says there’s been a steady increase of returning and new volunteers.

“Now that people are becoming vaccinated and it’s not as huge of a concern that it was a year ago, our volunteerism has greatly increased,” said Timm.

Max Nelson, a student at South Dakota Mines, arranged a fundraiser with his fraternity and volunteered his time.

“Yeah, it’s really rewarding, for me, to come and volunteer. It’s really stress-relieving. It’s nice to come here after class and just, you don’t have to worry about anything just come volunteer, help somebody out and it really makes you feel good,” said Nelson.

Toennies said volunteers are vital for nonprofit organizations to meet their missions.

“So, if I had to pay staff to do everything that our volunteers do, there’s no way that we could do it and that’s true for all nonprofits. We’re all trying to meet our mission and volunteers help us do that by making sure that we can use our dollars as wisely and efficiently as possible,” said Toennies.

