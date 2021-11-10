Advertisement

South Dakota lawmakers adjourn from redistricting Tuesday night after a medical emergency

State House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R-Salem) was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after abruptly passing out during a House Republican caucus meeting.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
FILE(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota legislators ended their meeting early Tuesday night following a medical emergency in the House Republican caucus.

Majority Leader Kent Peterson, (R-Salem), was taken to the hospital on a stretcher shortly before 6:30 PM after passing out during the caucus meeting Tuesday evening.

South Dakota State Representative Kent Peterson (R-Salem).
South Dakota State Representative Kent Peterson (R-Salem).(Facebook)

Lawmakers were discussing possible negotiations with the Senate on a redistricted map.

Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, (R-Glenham), said that he believed Peterson was okay and would be able to return tomorrow morning.

The emergency prompted both chambers to adjourn for the night ahead of a Conference Committee that was scheduled to take place the same evening.

That means the redistricting session originally scheduled for one day will now stretch at least into a third day. Lawmakers will return to the State Capitol to continue debate Wednesday morning at 8:15 AM.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Jury returns $42 million dollars for Rapid City woman injured while working for UPS
The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit...
An eye-opening traveling exhibit makes its way to Rapid City
Super Blue Blood Moon over the South Dakota State Capitol; Photo courtesy of Keith Hemmelman
“This is heading to the Supreme Court...” South Dakota House, Senate no closer to redistricting deal
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue...
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue program.
Light rain and snow
Light Rain and Snow is Possible Tonight

Latest News

”The reason I say that,” says Dr. Kurra, “is because we now have extended vaccination to pretty...
“If we can see that, I think we will see an end to this pandemic.”
And otherwise worthless
Latest Hideaway Hills study shows all 153 houses are uninhabitable
Taking out cash.
Inflation cuts Rapid City’s wallet deep with high grocery and gas prices
rapid city
South Dakota moves down the list for most charitable states