Robbinsdale Elementary to Veterans, “Thank you.”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Robbinsdale Elementary might be a school for the small, but they did something big today... a drive through show of thanks for veterans.

Students told their family members in the service to come by, while teachers put up flyers around town and an active duty guard member even told the guard camp.

“It was exciting today to see this,” says Stephanie Hunter, Robbinsdale Elementary Special Education Teacher.

Normally, around Veterans Day Robbinsdale Elementary would honor their vets on a wall inside the building, “But,” says Hunter, “we thought let’s take this outside so everybody gets to enjoy it. Most importantly, I wanted students to actually see veterans.”

“I think they hear the word veteran,” says Hunter, “but they’re not always sure was a veteran is. So, I think them being a part of it makes it real to them. It’s not a history book, it’s history made for them today.”

“Having almost 400 students be out here today and see all the people who came and joined us today,” Hunter says, “was extremely, extremely heartwarming to see that happen.”

Students came with flags and posters and in all kinds of dress.

“We just left it up to them what they wanted to do today, because it isn’t about those of us in here, it’s bout those who have given up their time.”

She says as a Veteran’s wife, she knows the thanks that’s deserved.

“For the veterans who have gone and sacrificed time away from their families and put other careers on hold,” says Hunter, “we are so thankful. We’re thankful to be part of a military community with Ellsworth being next door. There was nothing more exciting than to honor our veteran’s today.”

