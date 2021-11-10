Latest Hideaway Hills study shows all 153 houses are uninhabitable

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The team in charge of the latest tests at Hideaway Hills has released their results, and it may not be much comfort for the community.

In April of 2020. a sinkhole on Daisy Drive opened up revealing an underground mine which caused several homes in the area to be evacuated.

Now., the most recent drilling tests show that the in-stability underground extends beyond Daisy Drive. According to the latest tests, all 153 homes are uninhabitable and, therefore, worthless.

Kathy Barrow, a partner at Fox Rothschild LLP, said this in-stability in the soil is a direct result of the mine not being closed properly for housing developments. In addition, she claims the mine extends twice as far as originally thought.

To properly close the mine, Barlow said the state of South Dakota should have excavated the gypsum mine and pulled out all the un-stable materials before filling the hole with something capable of supporting structures.

She says that did not happen and the land was only intended for pasture use before the houses were built.

“To reclaim the neighborhood, to fix the houses, to make them safe to live in would require actually removing houses from the neighborhood and digging down and getting the conditions of the soil so that they will support structures and basically building it back. Roads, infrastructure, and I supposed you could bring the homes back on trailers and set them down, but that’s what the experts are all agreeing on,” said Barrow.

Barrow said the next step is to have a hearing on the motion to certify the class action lawsuit and the court will have to decide whether they agree, given all the evidence, that all of Hideaway Hills is unstable.

